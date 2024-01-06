The UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) will look to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. UCF matchup.

UCF vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

UCF vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline UCF Moneyline

UCF vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

UCF has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Knights have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Kansas State has put together a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Wildcats' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

UCF Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Knights were +40000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

UCF has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

