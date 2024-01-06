The UCF Knights (8-3, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 team, the Kansas State Wildcats (9-3, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN Networks.

UCF vs. Kansas State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

UCF Players to Watch

Jaylin Sellers: 18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Darius Johnson: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ibrahima Diallo: 6.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.5 BLK

6.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.5 BLK Shemarri Allen: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Marchelus Avery: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Kansas State Players to Watch

Cam Carter: 16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Tylor Perry: 15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Arthur Kaluma: 15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK David N'Guessan: 7.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK William McNair: 7.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

UCF vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison

Kansas State Rank Kansas State AVG UCF AVG UCF Rank 124th 77.0 Points Scored 76.8 130th 174th 70.6 Points Allowed 65.1 54th 45th 40.6 Rebounds 40.2 55th 24th 12.0 Off. Rebounds 10.7 71st 149th 7.8 3pt Made 7.5 182nd 87th 15.3 Assists 12.0 283rd 330th 14.2 Turnovers 11.8 181st

