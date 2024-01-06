The Kansas State Wildcats (14-1) will look to build on an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the UCF Knights (9-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Addition Financial Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up an average of 77.5 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 56.0 the Knights allow.

Kansas State is 14-1 when it scores more than 56.0 points.

UCF has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.5 points.

The Knights record 66.8 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 50.5 the Wildcats give up.

When UCF puts up more than 50.5 points, it is 8-3.

Kansas State has a 14-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.

This year the Knights are shooting 42.3% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats shoot 48.0% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Knights allow.

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (31-for-80)

19.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (31-for-80) Achol Akot: 8.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 50.6 FG%

8.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 50.6 FG% Laila Jewett: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 56.4 3PT% (22-for-39)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 56.4 3PT% (22-for-39) Mya Burns: 10.7 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

10.7 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Jayla Kelly: 5.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%

UCF Schedule