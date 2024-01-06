Volusia County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Volusia County, Florida today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Volusia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seabreeze HS at The First Academy
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on January 6
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlantic High School - Port Orange at Lake Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Father Lopez High School at Warner Christian Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: South Daytona, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
