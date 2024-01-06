Walton County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Walton County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Walton County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Walton HS at Arnold High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Panama City Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
