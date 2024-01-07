Find out how every Big 12 team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Big 12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Houston

  • Current Record: 14-0 | Projected Record: 30-1
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +200
  • Overall Rank: 3rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd
  • Last Game: W 89-55 vs West Virginia

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Iowa State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. BYU

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 29-3
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +900
  • Overall Rank: 5th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
  • Last Game: L 71-60 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Baylor
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Kansas

  • Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 23-7
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +200
  • Overall Rank: 11th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: W 83-81 vs TCU

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UCF
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Iowa State

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 21-10
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 15th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th
  • Last Game: L 71-63 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

  • Opponent: Houston
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Baylor

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 22-8
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +700
  • Overall Rank: 19th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd
  • Last Game: W 75-70 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

  • Opponent: BYU
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +1000
  • Overall Rank: 23rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th
  • Last Game: W 71-63 vs Iowa State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ TCU
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Texas Tech

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 23-8
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 27th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 121st
  • Last Game: W 78-67 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Oklahoma State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. TCU

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +2000
  • Overall Rank: 32nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th
  • Last Game: L 83-81 vs Kansas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Cincinnati

  • Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 22-9
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 33rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
  • Last Game: W 71-60 vs BYU

Next Game

  • Opponent: Texas
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Texas

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 46th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st
  • Last Game: L 78-67 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Cincinnati
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Oklahoma State

  • Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 76th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th
  • Last Game: L 75-70 vs Baylor

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Texas Tech
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Kansas State

  • Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 14-17
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 90th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th
  • Last Game: W 77-52 vs UCF

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ West Virginia
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. UCF

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 10-20
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 96th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
  • Last Game: L 77-52 vs Kansas State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Kansas
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. West Virginia

  • Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-25
  • Odds to Win Big 12: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 121st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: L 89-55 vs Houston

Next Game

  • Opponent: Kansas State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

