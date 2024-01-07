The Miami Dolphins (11-5) host a streaking Buffalo Bills (10-6) squad on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium (with best bets available). The Bills have won four games in a row.

When is Bills vs. Dolphins?

  • Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Time: 8:20 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • While BetMGM has the Bills winning by three, the model has the Dolphins taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (3.3 points). Take the Dolphins.
  • Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 61.8%.
  • The Bills have been favored on the moneyline 13 total times this season. They've finished 9-4 in those games.
  • Buffalo is 7-3 (winning 70% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.
  • This season, the Dolphins have won one out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.
  • Miami has played as an underdog of +136 or more once this season and lost that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Miami (+3)
    • The Bills have covered the spread six times this season (6-10-0).
    • In games it is played as 3-point favorites or more, Buffalo has an ATS record of 3-7.
    • The Dolphins are 10-6-0 against the spread this year.
    • In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, the Dolphins have an ATS record of 1-2.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (48)
    • These two teams average 57 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 9.0 more than the total of 48.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.3 fewer points per game (41.7) than this matchup's over/under of 48 points.
    • The teams have hit the over in six of the Bills' 16 games with a set total.
    • The Dolphins have hit the over in nine of their 16 games with a set total (56.2%).

    James Cook Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 14.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    16 67.9 2 26.8 4

    Tyreek Hill Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    15 114.5 12

