The Miami Dolphins (11-5) host a streaking Buffalo Bills (10-6) squad on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium (with best bets available). The Bills have won four games in a row.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Bills vs. Dolphins? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Bills vs. Dolphins?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

While BetMGM has the Bills winning by three, the model has the Dolphins taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (3.3 points). Take the Dolphins.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 61.8%.

The Bills have been favored on the moneyline 13 total times this season. They've finished 9-4 in those games.

Buffalo is 7-3 (winning 70% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -162 or shorter.

This season, the Dolphins have won one out of the five games in which they've been the underdog.

Miami has played as an underdog of +136 or more once this season and lost that game.

Who will win? The Bills or Dolphins? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 18 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (+3)



Miami (+3) The Bills have covered the spread six times this season (6-10-0).

In games it is played as 3-point favorites or more, Buffalo has an ATS record of 3-7.

The Dolphins are 10-6-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, the Dolphins have an ATS record of 1-2.

Parlay your bets together on the Bills vs. Dolphins matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48)



Over (48) These two teams average 57 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 9.0 more than the total of 48.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.3 fewer points per game (41.7) than this matchup's over/under of 48 points.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Bills' 16 games with a set total.

The Dolphins have hit the over in nine of their 16 games with a set total (56.2%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

James Cook Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 14.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 16 67.9 2 26.8 4

Tyreek Hill Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 114.5 12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.