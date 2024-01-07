Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios has a difficult matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), facing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are conceding the seventh-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 198.4 per game.

Berrios has caught 25 passes on 31 targets for 229 yards and one score. He averages 15.3 yards per game.

Berrios vs. the Bills

Berrios vs the Bills (since 2021): 4 GP / 23.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 23.2 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

17 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Bills is allowing 198.4 yards per game this year, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

So far this season, the Bills have given up 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks first among NFL teams.

Dolphins Player Previews

Braxton Berrios Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-111)

Berrios Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Berrios has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 38.5% of his games (five of 13).

Berrios has 5.8% of his team's target share (31 targets on 539 passing attempts).

He has picked up 7.4 yards per target (229 yards on 31 targets).

Berrios has had a touchdown catch in one of 12 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (1.8% of his team's 55 offensive TDs).

Berrios' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 12/31/2023 Week 17 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

