When the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills square off in Week 18 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Braxton Berrios score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Braxton Berrios score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Berrios' 31 targets have led to 25 receptions for 229 yards (15.3 per game) and one score.

Berrios, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Braxton Berrios Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 42 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Broncos 2 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bills 6 6 43 1 Week 5 Giants 2 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 2 2 20 0 Week 7 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 2 8 0 Week 12 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Titans 2 2 13 0 Week 15 Jets 1 1 12 0 Week 17 @Ravens 2 2 10 0

