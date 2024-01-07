Miami Dolphins receiver Cedrick Wilson has a tough matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), facing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are giving up the seventh-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 198.4 per game.

Wilson's 35 targets have turned into to 21 catches for 272 yards (and an average of 27.2 per game) and three scores.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Wilson and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wilson vs. the Bills

Wilson vs the Bills (since 2021): 3 GP / 17 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 17 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

The Bills have surrendered a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 198.4 passing yards the Bills yield per outing makes them the seventh-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Bills have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 17 this season (1.1 per game).

Watch Dolphins vs Bills on Fubo!

Dolphins Player Previews

Cedrick Wilson Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Wilson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wilson Receiving Insights

Wilson, in two of five games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Wilson has received 6.5% of his team's 539 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He has picked up 7.8 yards per target (272 yards on 35 targets).

Wilson has registered a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 55 offensive touchdowns this season (5.5%).

Wilson (five red zone targets) has been targeted 7.4% of the time in the red zone (68 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 12/31/2023 Week 17 4 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.