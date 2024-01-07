Should you bet on Cedrick Wilson scoring a touchdown in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Cedrick Wilson score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson's 21 grabs have yielded 272 yards (27.2 per game) and three TDs. He has been targeted on 35 occasions.

Wilson has a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Bills 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Giants 4 4 52 0 Week 7 @Eagles 3 2 48 0 Week 8 Patriots 1 1 1 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 5 1 31 1 Week 11 Raiders 4 3 23 0 Week 14 Titans 4 2 30 0 Week 15 Jets 3 2 2 0 Week 16 Cowboys 5 3 42 0 Week 17 @Ravens 4 2 27 1

