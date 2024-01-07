The Buffalo Bills (10-6) take a four-game winning streak into their contest with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Bills are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 48 points.

Interested in live betting the Bills/Dolphins matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Dolphins matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bills vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Dolphins have led seven times, have been behind six times, and have been tied three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Bills have been winning after the first quarter in eight games, have been losing after the first quarter in seven games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in 11 games, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

In 16 games this season, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the second quarter 10 times, lost four times, and tied two times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.3 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of 16 games this year, the Dolphins have won the third quarter nine times, been outscored four times, and tied three times.

The Bills have won the third quarter in 10 games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in four games.

On offense, Buffalo is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this season. It is allowing 1.8 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, lost that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

The Bills have won the fourth quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 7.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.1 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Dolphins vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Out of 16 games this season, the Dolphins have had the lead after the first half 11 times and have been behind after the first half five times.

In 16 games this season, the Bills have been winning after the first half 11 times (9-2 in those games) and have been losing after the first half five times (1-4).

2nd Half

Through 16 games this season, the Dolphins have been outscored in the second half six times (3-3 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times (8-2).

In 16 games this year, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the second half nine times (6-3 record in those games), been outscored six times (3-3), and tied one time (1-0).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 12.2 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 8.9 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Bills or the Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.