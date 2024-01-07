On Sunday, January 7 at 8:20 PM ET, the Buffalo Bills will face the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Our computer model predicts a win for the Dolphins -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by compiling 368.3 yards per game. They rank 10th on defense (309.2 yards allowed per game). The Dolphins' offense has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank best in the NFL with 30.1 points per contest. In terms of defense, they are allowing 23.1 points per game, which ranks 21st.

Dolphins vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (+2.5) Toss Up (48.5) Dolphins 25, Bills 24

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Dolphins Betting Info

The Dolphins have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Miami has put together a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

In 2023, nine Miami games have gone over the point total.

Games involving the Dolphins this year have averaged 46.9 points per game, a 1.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Bills Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bills have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Buffalo has put together a 6-9-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Bills have been favored by 2.5 points or more 12 times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

A total of six out of 16 Buffalo games this season have hit the over.

Bills games this season have posted an average total of 45.8, which is 2.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Dolphins vs. Bills 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 26.9 18.6 28.4 15.9 24.9 22.0 Miami 30.1 23.1 34.1 16.9 26.1 29.4

