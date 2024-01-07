A pair of the top offensive performers in football will be on display when QB Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit running back Raheem Mostert and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Check out player props for the Bills' and Dolphins' top contributors in this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the Bills-Dolphins matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Devon Achane Touchdown Odds

Achane Odds to Score First TD: +500

Achane Odds to Score Anytime TD: +170

Josh Allen Touchdown Odds

Allen Odds to Score First TD: +550

Allen Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyreek Hill - - 94.5 (-113) Tua Tagovailoa 268.5 (-113) 5.5 (-113) -

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 243.5 (-113) 36.5 (-113) - James Cook - 63.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Gabriel Davis - - 37.5 (-113) Stefon Diggs - - 59.5 (-113) Dalton Kincaid - - 33.5 (-113) Dawson Knox - - 12.5 (-102) Khalil Shakir - - 25.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to bet on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.