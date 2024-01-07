Dolphins vs. Bills Injury Report — Week 18
The Miami Dolphins' (11-5) injury report has 16 players listed ahead of a Sunday, January 7 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (10-6). It starts at 8:20 PM at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
The Dolphins' last game was a 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
The Bills head into this matchup after a 27-21 win over the New England Patriots in their last game.
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Quad
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Mike White
|QB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Liam Eichenberg
|OL
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|David Long
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Foot
|Out
|Bradley Chubb
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Jerome Baker
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Zach Sieler
|DT
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jevon Holland
|S
|Knee
|Questionable
|Duke Riley
|LB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Robert Hunt
|OL
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Lester Cotton Sr.
|OG
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Austin Jackson
|OL
|Oblique
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Leonard Floyd
|DE
|Rib
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Damar Hamlin
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mitch Morse
|C
|Illness
|Questionable
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Dolphins Season Insights
- The Dolphins' offense has been dominant, posting 409.2 total yards per game (best) this season. Defensively, they rank ninth by allowing 308.6 total yards per game.
- The Dolphins' defense ranks 21st in the NFL with 23.1 points allowed per game, but they've been carried by their offense, which ranks best by compiling 30.1 points per contest.
- The Dolphins' pass defense ranks 12th in the NFL with 213.5 passing yards allowed per game, but they've been bolstered by their offense, which ranks best by accumulating 271.7 passing yards per game.
- Miami's rushing attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks fifth-best in the NFL with 137.5 rushing yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 95.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks sixth.
- The Dolphins have registered 24 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) and committed 23 turnovers (19th in NFL) this season for a +1 turnover margin that ranks 15th in the NFL.
Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bills (-3)
- Moneyline: Bills (-150), Dolphins (+125)
- Total: 48 points
