The Miami Dolphins' (11-5) injury report has 16 players listed ahead of a Sunday, January 7 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (10-6). It starts at 8:20 PM at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

The Dolphins' last game was a 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bills head into this matchup after a 27-21 win over the New England Patriots in their last game.

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Knee Questionable Tua Tagovailoa QB Quad Full Participation In Practice Jaylen Waddle WR Ankle Questionable Mike White QB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Liam Eichenberg OL Calf Limited Participation In Practice David Long LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Xavien Howard CB Foot Out Bradley Chubb LB Knee Out Jerome Baker LB Knee Questionable Zach Sieler DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jalen Ramsey CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Jevon Holland S Knee Questionable Duke Riley LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Lester Cotton Sr. OG Hip Limited Participation In Practice Austin Jackson OL Oblique Limited Participation In Practice

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Allen QB Neck Full Participation In Practice Leonard Floyd DE Rib Did Not Participate In Practice Damar Hamlin S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Mitch Morse C Illness Questionable Stefon Diggs WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Dolphins Season Insights

The Dolphins' offense has been dominant, posting 409.2 total yards per game (best) this season. Defensively, they rank ninth by allowing 308.6 total yards per game.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 21st in the NFL with 23.1 points allowed per game, but they've been carried by their offense, which ranks best by compiling 30.1 points per contest.

The Dolphins' pass defense ranks 12th in the NFL with 213.5 passing yards allowed per game, but they've been bolstered by their offense, which ranks best by accumulating 271.7 passing yards per game.

Miami's rushing attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks fifth-best in the NFL with 137.5 rushing yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 95.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks sixth.

The Dolphins have registered 24 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) and committed 23 turnovers (19th in NFL) this season for a +1 turnover margin that ranks 15th in the NFL.

Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-3)

Bills (-3) Moneyline: Bills (-150), Dolphins (+125)

Bills (-150), Dolphins (+125) Total: 48 points

