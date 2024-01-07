The Buffalo Bills (10-6) take a four-game winning streak into a matchup with the Miami Dolphins (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium.

How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: NBC

Dolphins Insights

The Dolphins score 11.5 more points per game (30.1) than the Bills allow (18.6).

The Dolphins rack up 409.2 yards per game, 100 more yards than the 309.2 the Bills give up.

Miami rushes for 137.5 yards per game, 26.7 more than the 110.8 Buffalo allows per contest.

This season the Dolphins have 23 turnovers, five fewer than the Bills have takeaways (28).

Dolphins Home Performance

The Dolphins score 34.1 points per game at home (four more than overall) and allow 16.9 at home (6.2 fewer than overall).

The Dolphins pick up 439.6 yards per game at home (30.4 more than overall) and give up 285.8 at home (22.8 fewer than overall).

Miami picks up 285 passing yards per game at home (compared to 271.7 overall), and allows 213.5 at home (same as overall).

At home, the Dolphins accumulate more rushing yards (154.6 per game) than they do overall (137.5). They also allow fewer rushing yards at home (72.3) than they do overall (95.1).

At home, the Dolphins convert fewer third downs (40.6%) than they do overall (42.2%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (30.8%) than overall (37.3%).

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 New York W 30-0 CBS 12/24/2023 Dallas W 22-20 FOX 12/31/2023 at Baltimore L 56-19 CBS 1/7/2024 Buffalo - -

