Dolphins vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
The Buffalo Bills (10-6) carry a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Miami Dolphins (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. Buffalo is a 3-point favorite in the game. This contest has an over/under of 49.5 points.
Before the Bills take on the Dolphins, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends. As the Dolphins prepare for this matchup against the Bills, take a look at their betting insights and trends.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Dolphins vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-3)
|49.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bills (-3)
|49.5
|-166
|+140
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 18 Odds
- Click here for Jets vs Patriots
- Click here for Buccaneers vs Panthers
- Click here for Falcons vs Saints
- Click here for Jaguars vs Titans
- Click here for Steelers vs Ravens
Miami vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Insights
- Miami's record against the spread in 2023 is 10-6-0.
- As a 3-point underdog or more, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-2) this year.
- There have been nine Miami games (out of 16) that went over the total this year.
- Buffalo has posted a 6-9-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bills are 3-7 as 3-point favorites or more.
- The teams have hit the over in six of Buffalo's 16 games with a set total.
Dolphins Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Tyreek Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|94.5 (-115)
|-
|Tua Tagovailoa
|264.5 (-115)
|-
|5.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.