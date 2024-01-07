Dolphins vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Buffalo Bills (10-6) bring a four-game winning streak into a meeting with the Miami Dolphins (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bills and the Dolphins.
Dolphins vs. Bills Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bills
|2.5
|48.5
|-160
|+130
Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats
Miami Dolphins
- The Dolphins have played seven games this season that have gone over 48.5 combined points scored.
- Miami's games this season have had an average of 46.9 points, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Dolphins have registered a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins have been underdogs in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.
- This season, Miami has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
Buffalo Bills
- Buffalo has had an average of 45.8 points in their games this season, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Bills have registered a 6-9-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bills have been moneyline favorites 13 times this season. They've gone 9-4.
- Buffalo has a 7-3 record (winning 70% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.
Bills vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bills
|26.9
|6
|18.6
|4
|45.8
|3
|16
|Dolphins
|30.1
|1
|23.1
|21
|46.9
|7
|16
Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends
Dolphins
- In its last three contests, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.
- In their past three contests, the Dolphins have gone over the total once.
- In AFC East games, the Dolphins are scoring fewer points (27.8) than their overall average (30.1) but also giving up fewer points (19) than overall (23.1).
- The Bills have outscored their opponents by a total of 133 points this season (8.3 points per game), and the Dolphins have put up 112 more points than their opponents (seven per game).
Bills
- Over its last three games, Buffalo has one win against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.
- In Buffalo's past three games, it has hit the over twice.
- In divisional games, the Bills are scoring 29.6 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 26.9 points per game. It's a different story on defense, where they are giving up 19.6 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 18.6 points per game in all games.
- The Bills have outscored opponents by a total of 133 points this season (8.3 per game), and the Dolphins have put up 112 more points than their opponents (seven per game).
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.9
|45.3
|48.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.9
|27.5
|26.4
|ATS Record
|10-6-0
|6-2-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|9-7-0
|4-4-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-1
|7-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.8
|45.6
|46.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.5
|27.1
|25.7
|ATS Record
|6-9-1
|4-5-0
|2-4-1
|Over/Under Record
|6-10-0
|3-6-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-4
|7-2
|2-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
