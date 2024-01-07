The Buffalo Bills (10-6) bring a four-game winning streak into a meeting with the Miami Dolphins (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bills and the Dolphins.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dolphins vs. Bills Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 2.5 48.5 -160 +130

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins have played seven games this season that have gone over 48.5 combined points scored.

Miami's games this season have had an average of 46.9 points, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Dolphins have registered a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have been underdogs in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

This season, Miami has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has had an average of 45.8 points in their games this season, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Bills have registered a 6-9-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have been moneyline favorites 13 times this season. They've gone 9-4.

Buffalo has a 7-3 record (winning 70% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

Bills vs. Dolphins Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 26.9 6 18.6 4 45.8 3 16 Dolphins 30.1 1 23.1 21 46.9 7 16

Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends

Dolphins

In its last three contests, Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In their past three contests, the Dolphins have gone over the total once.

In AFC East games, the Dolphins are scoring fewer points (27.8) than their overall average (30.1) but also giving up fewer points (19) than overall (23.1).

The Bills have outscored their opponents by a total of 133 points this season (8.3 points per game), and the Dolphins have put up 112 more points than their opponents (seven per game).

Bills

Over its last three games, Buffalo has one win against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In Buffalo's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

In divisional games, the Bills are scoring 29.6 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 26.9 points per game. It's a different story on defense, where they are giving up 19.6 points per game in divisional matchups compared to 18.6 points per game in all games.

The Bills have outscored opponents by a total of 133 points this season (8.3 per game), and the Dolphins have put up 112 more points than their opponents (seven per game).

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.9 45.3 48.6 Implied Team Total AVG 26.9 27.5 26.4 ATS Record 10-6-0 6-2-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-7-0 4-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 7-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-0 1-4

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.8 45.6 46.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.5 27.1 25.7 ATS Record 6-9-1 4-5-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 3-6-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-4 7-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.