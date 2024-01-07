Miami Dolphins receiver Durham Smythe has a tough matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), facing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are conceding the seventh-fewest passing yards in the league, 198.4 per game.

Smythe's stat line this season shows 32 catches for 336 yards. He puts up 28.0 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 40 times.

Smythe vs. the Bills

Smythe vs the Bills (since 2021): 5 GP / 16.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 16.4 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Bills is allowing 198.4 yards per game this year, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Bills' defense ranks first in the NFL with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Dolphins Player Previews

Durham Smythe Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-118)

Smythe Receiving Insights

Smythe, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 12 games this season.

Smythe has been targeted on 40 of his team's 539 passing attempts this season (7.4% target share).

He has 336 receiving yards on 40 targets to rank 43rd in league play with 8.4 yards per target.

Smythe does not have a TD reception this season in 12 games.

With four red zone targets, Smythe has been on the receiving end of 5.9% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

Smythe's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 12/31/2023 Week 17 3 TAR / 3 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/24/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/17/2023 Week 15 4 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

