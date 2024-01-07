In the Week 18 tilt between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Durham Smythe find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Durham Smythe score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Smythe has posted a 336-yard season thus far (28 yards per game), hauling in 32 throws out of 40 targets.

Having played 12 games this year, Smythe has not tallied a TD reception.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 7 3 44 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 3 23 0 Week 3 Broncos 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Bills 4 4 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 3 3 28 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3 3 17 0 Week 12 @Jets 3 1 10 0 Week 14 Titans 3 2 16 0 Week 15 Jets 4 4 32 0 Week 16 Cowboys 5 5 56 0 Week 17 @Ravens 3 3 54 0

