Sunday's game at Littlejohn Coliseum has the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (11-4) taking on the Clemson Tigers (8-6) at 4:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Florida State by a score of 77-72, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Seminoles head into this contest following an 88-80 loss to NC State on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida State vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 77, Clemson 72

Other ACC Predictions

Florida State Schedule Analysis

Against the Florida Gators, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Seminoles picked up their signature win of the season on November 17, a 79-75 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Seminoles are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins, but also tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Florida State is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 43) on November 17

95-80 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 57) on December 29

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 60) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 130) on December 3

73-61 at home over Wake Forest (No. 146) on December 31

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 2.9 BLK, 57.6 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.6 STL, 2.9 BLK, 57.6 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 21.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

21.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) O'Mariah Gordon: 14 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

14 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Sara Bejedi: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62) Alexis Tucker: 7.6 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53)

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles' +229 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.9 points per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 69.6 per contest (291st in college basketball).

In 2023-24, Florida State has scored 82.7 points per game in ACC play, and 84.9 overall.

Over their previous 10 games, the Seminoles are posting 83.3 points per contest, 1.6 fewer points than their season average (84.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.