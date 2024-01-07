Sunday's contest features the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-1) and the Florida Gators (9-4) matching up at Memorial Gymnasium (on January 7) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-67 win for Vanderbilt.

The Gators are coming off of an 89-66 loss to South Carolina in their last game on Thursday.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 70, Florida 67

Florida Schedule Analysis

The Gators picked up their best win of the season on December 20, when they grabbed an 82-65 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 44), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gators are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Florida is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories, but also tied for the 12th-most defeats.

The Commodores have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).

Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

82-65 over Michigan (No. 44) on December 20

68-58 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 57) on November 29

83-81 over Columbia (No. 63) on November 22

52-49 over Purdue (No. 70) on November 20

83-69 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 214) on November 9

Florida Leaders

Aliyah Matharu: 18.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (22-for-85)

18.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (22-for-85) Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 58.7 FG%

13.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 58.7 FG% Leilani Correa: 14.5 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)

14.5 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62) Laila Reynolds: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators' +178 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.7 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 65.0 per contest (202nd in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Gators are scoring 5.3 fewer points per game at home (78.5) than away (83.8).

At home, Florida gives up 65.3 points per game. On the road, it gives up 64.5.

