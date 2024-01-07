The Vanderbilt Commodores (14-1) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Florida Gators (9-4) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Memorial Gymnasium. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

The Gators' 78.7 points per game are 21.6 more points than the 57.1 the Commodores allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 57.1 points, Florida is 8-4.

Vanderbilt's record is 14-1 when it allows fewer than 78.7 points.

The Commodores score 7.8 more points per game (72.8) than the Gators give up (65.0).

Vanderbilt has a 13-0 record when putting up more than 65.0 points.

When Florida gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 8-1.

This year the Commodores are shooting 42.9% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Gators concede.

The Gators shoot 45.0% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Commodores allow.

Florida Leaders

Aliyah Matharu: 18.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (22-for-85)

18.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (22-for-85) Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 58.7 FG%

13.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 58.7 FG% Leilani Correa: 14.5 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)

14.5 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62) Laila Reynolds: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.1 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

