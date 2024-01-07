Jaylen Waddle did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Waddle's stats can be found below.

Waddle's season stats include 1014 yards on 72 receptions (14.1 per catch) and four touchdowns, plus three carries for 12 yards. He has been targeted 104 times.

Jaylen Waddle Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Dolphins have no other receiver on the injury report.

Week 18 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Waddle 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 104 72 1,014 421 4 14.1

Waddle Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0 Week 4 @Bills 5 4 46 0 Week 5 Giants 10 5 35 1 Week 6 Panthers 9 7 51 1 Week 7 @Eagles 6 6 63 0 Week 8 Patriots 12 7 121 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 6 3 42 0 Week 11 Raiders 8 4 55 0 Week 12 @Jets 8 8 114 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8 5 52 0 Week 14 Titans 8 6 79 0 Week 15 Jets 9 8 142 1 Week 16 Cowboys 4 1 50 0

