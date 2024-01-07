Will Jaylen Waddle Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jaylen Waddle did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Waddle's stats can be found below.
Waddle's season stats include 1014 yards on 72 receptions (14.1 per catch) and four touchdowns, plus three carries for 12 yards. He has been targeted 104 times.
Jaylen Waddle Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Dolphins have no other receiver on the injury report.
Week 18 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Waddle 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|104
|72
|1,014
|421
|4
|14.1
Waddle Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|5
|4
|78
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|6
|4
|86
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|5
|4
|46
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|5
|35
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|9
|7
|51
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|6
|6
|63
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|12
|7
|121
|1
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|6
|3
|42
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|8
|4
|55
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|8
|8
|114
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|8
|5
|52
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|8
|6
|79
|0
|Week 15
|Jets
|9
|8
|142
|1
|Week 16
|Cowboys
|4
|1
|50
|0
