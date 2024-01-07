Will Jaylen Waddle hit paydirt when the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Waddle has caught 72 passes on 104 targets for 1,014 yards and four TDs, averaging 72.4 yards per game.

Waddle has a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 4 78 0 Week 2 @Patriots 6 4 86 0 Week 4 @Bills 5 4 46 0 Week 5 Giants 10 5 35 1 Week 6 Panthers 9 7 51 1 Week 7 @Eagles 6 6 63 0 Week 8 Patriots 12 7 121 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 6 3 42 0 Week 11 Raiders 8 4 55 0 Week 12 @Jets 8 8 114 0 Week 13 @Commanders 8 5 52 0 Week 14 Titans 8 6 79 0 Week 15 Jets 9 8 142 1 Week 16 Cowboys 4 1 50 0

