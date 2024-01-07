Will Jeff Wilson Jr. pay out his Week 18 anytime TD player prop when the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Jeff Wilson Jr. score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Wilson has piled up 32 carries for 143 yards (17.9 per game).

Wilson also averages 10.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 14 passes for 85 yards.

Wilson does not have a rushing touchdown in eight games.

Jeff Wilson Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 @Eagles 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 8 Patriots 5 23 0 2 14 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 2 6 0 3 32 0 Week 12 @Jets 11 56 0 3 17 0 Week 13 @Commanders 4 11 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Jets 2 5 0 1 1 0 Week 16 Cowboys 5 21 0 1 4 0 Week 17 @Ravens 3 21 0 3 13 0

