The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-10) travel to face the Miami Hurricanes (10-3) after losing four consecutive road games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Demon Deacons put up an average of 60.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 56.4 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

Wake Forest is 3-5 when it scores more than 56.4 points.

Miami (FL) has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.3 points.

The 71.1 points per game the Hurricanes average are 6.1 more points than the Demon Deacons allow (65).

Miami (FL) is 8-1 when scoring more than 65 points.

Wake Forest is 4-6 when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

The Hurricanes are making 46.5% of their shots from the field, 5.5% higher than the Demon Deacons concede to opponents (41%).

Miami (FL) Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 8.9 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)

8.9 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45) Jaida Patrick: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)

8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35) Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 56.3 FG%

6.7 PTS, 56.3 FG% Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

Miami (FL) Schedule