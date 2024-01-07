Sunday's contest features the Miami Hurricanes (10-3) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-10) squaring off at Watsco Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-56 win for heavily favored Miami (FL) according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Hurricanes head into this game after a 70-64 loss to Boston College on Thursday.

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 70, Wake Forest 56

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes' signature win of the season came in a 74-68 victory on November 29 over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 36) in our computer rankings.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Miami (FL) has seven wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 36) on November 29

75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 88) on December 8

59-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 114) on December 20

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 171) on November 26

61-57 at home over Southern (No. 174) on November 17

Miami (FL) Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 8.9 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)

8.9 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45) Jaida Patrick: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)

8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35) Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 56.3 FG%

6.7 PTS, 56.3 FG% Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game with a +191 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.1 points per game (109th in college basketball) and allow 56.4 per outing (49th in college basketball).

