Mike White was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 18 contest against the Buffalo Bills (at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking White's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

White's season stats include 74 passing yards (12.3 per game). He is 5-for-6 (83.3%), with one TD pass and one interception, and has eight carries for -9 yards.

Mike White Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

Week 18 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

White 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 5 6 83.3% 74 1 1 12.3 8 -9 0

White Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 3 Broncos 2 2 67 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 6 Panthers 0 1 0 0 1 3 -4 0 Week 12 @Jets 0 0 0 1 -2 0 Week 13 @Commanders 1 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Jets 2 2 4 0 0 2 -2 0 Week 17 @Ravens 0 0 0 1 0 0

