Will Mike White Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mike White was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 18 contest against the Buffalo Bills (at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking White's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
White's season stats include 74 passing yards (12.3 per game). He is 5-for-6 (83.3%), with one TD pass and one interception, and has eight carries for -9 yards.
Mike White Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Read More About This Game
White 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|5
|6
|83.3%
|74
|1
|1
|12.3
|8
|-9
|0
White Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 3
|Broncos
|2
|2
|67
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Jets
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
