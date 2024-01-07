Raheem Mostert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Trying to find Mostert's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Mostert has season stats that include 1012 rushing yards on 209 carries (4.8 per attempt) and 18 touchdowns, plus 25 receptions on 32 targets for 175 yards.

Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Dolphins.

Week 18 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Mostert 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 209 1,012 18 4.8 32 25 175 3

Mostert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0 Week 5 Giants 10 65 1 2 13 0 Week 6 Panthers 17 115 2 3 17 1 Week 7 @Eagles 9 45 0 1 6 0 Week 8 Patriots 13 46 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 12 85 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 22 86 0 1 7 0 Week 12 @Jets 20 94 2 0 0 0 Week 13 @Commanders 11 43 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Titans 21 96 2 1 4 0 Week 15 Jets 15 42 2 2 1 0 Week 16 Cowboys 11 46 0 1 4 1

