Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Raheem Mostert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Trying to find Mostert's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Mostert has season stats that include 1012 rushing yards on 209 carries (4.8 per attempt) and 18 touchdowns, plus 25 receptions on 32 targets for 175 yards.
Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Dolphins.
Week 18 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mostert 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|209
|1,012
|18
|4.8
|32
|25
|175
|3
Mostert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|65
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|17
|115
|2
|3
|17
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|9
|45
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|46
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|12
|85
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|22
|86
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|20
|94
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|11
|43
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|21
|96
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 15
|Jets
|15
|42
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Cowboys
|11
|46
|0
|1
|4
|1
