Will Raheem Mostert Score a Touchdown Against the Bills in Week 18?
Should you bet on Raheem Mostert scoring a touchdown in the Miami Dolphins' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Raheem Mostert score a touchdown against the Bills?
Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)
- Mostert has rushed 209 times for a team-high 1,012 yards (67.5 per game), with 18 touchdowns.
- Mostert also has 25 receptions for 175 yards (11.7 per game) and three TDs.
- Mostert has scored multiple rushing touchdowns in six games. And he has hit paydirt on the ground in 11 games in all.
- He has registered a touchdown catch in three of 15 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.
Raheem Mostert Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|10
|65
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|17
|115
|2
|3
|17
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|9
|45
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|46
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|12
|85
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|22
|86
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|20
|94
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|11
|43
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|21
|96
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 15
|Jets
|15
|42
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 16
|Cowboys
|11
|46
|0
|1
|4
|1
