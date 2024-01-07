Who’s the Best Team in the SEC? See our Weekly Women's SEC Power Rankings
Looking for an up-to-date view of the SEC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
SEC Power Rankings
1. South Carolina
- Current Record: 14-0 | Projected Record: 29-0
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: W 85-66 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Missouri
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
2. LSU
- Current Record: 15-1 | Projected Record: 27-3
- Overall Rank: 15th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
- Last Game: W 84-73 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas A&M
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
3. Texas A&M
- Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 25-4
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd
- Last Game: W 66-44 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Opponent: @ LSU
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
4. Alabama
- Current Record: 14-3 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Overall Rank: 30th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th
- Last Game: W 79-64 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
5. Mississippi State
- Current Record: 13-4 | Projected Record: 21-10
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th
- Last Game: L 85-66 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 15-1 | Projected Record: 24-6
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th
- Last Game: W 63-57 vs Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
7. Arkansas
- Current Record: 13-4 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th
- Last Game: W 83-43 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Opponent: Mississippi State
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Florida
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 51st
- Last Game: L 63-57 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Tennessee
- Current Record: 9-5 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: W 87-69 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Ole Miss
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 19-10
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
- Last Game: L 84-73 vs LSU
Next Game
- Opponent: Auburn
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
11. Auburn
- Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
- Last Game: L 66-44 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Ole Miss
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 12
12. Georgia
- Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 34th
- Last Game: L 83-43 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
13. Missouri
- Current Record: 9-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 79th
- Last Game: L 79-64 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
14. Kentucky
- Current Record: 8-8 | Projected Record: 8-22
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
- Last Game: L 87-69 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12
