Sunday's game between the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) and UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) squaring off at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 76-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Florida, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on January 7.

The matchup has no line set.

South Florida vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

South Florida vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 76, UAB 74

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: South Florida (-1.8)

South Florida (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

UAB has a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to South Florida, who is 7-5-0 ATS. The Blazers have gone over the point total in nine games, while Bulls games have gone over three times.

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls put up 76.5 points per game (150th in college basketball) while giving up 69.7 per contest (143rd in college basketball). They have a +82 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game.

South Florida is 145th in the country at 37.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.1 its opponents average.

South Florida hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

South Florida has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (77th in college basketball), 3.1 fewer than the 13.6 it forces (71st in college basketball).

