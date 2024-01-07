The UAB Blazers (7-5, 0-0 AAC) meet the South Florida Bulls (6-4, 0-0 AAC) in a clash of AAC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. UAB Game Information

South Florida Players to Watch

Selton Miguel: 14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kasean Pryor: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Chris Youngblood: 13.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jayden Reid: 7.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Kobe Knox: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

UAB Players to Watch

Eric Gaines: 12.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Yaxel Lendeborg: 9.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.1 BLK Javian Davis: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Alejandro: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Efrem Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

South Florida vs. UAB Stat Comparison

UAB Rank UAB AVG South Florida AVG South Florida Rank 143rd 76.4 Points Scored 76.9 126th 280th 75.2 Points Allowed 69.8 146th 121st 37.9 Rebounds 37.5 140th 29th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 10.6 75th 332nd 5.4 3pt Made 6.8 245th 238th 12.7 Assists 14.8 103rd 131st 11.3 Turnovers 10.6 86th

