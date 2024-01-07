Who’s the Best Team in the SWAC? See our Weekly Women's SWAC Power Rankings
Which basketball team is on top of the SWAC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.
SWAC Power Rankings
1. Jackson State
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 20-6
- Overall Rank: 106th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: W 74-46 vs Alcorn State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Alabama State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
2. Southern
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 165th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 64-45 vs Texas Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: Prairie View A&M
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
3. UAPB
- Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Overall Rank: 169th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
- Last Game: W 75-67 vs Alabama A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
4. Grambling
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 18-8
- Overall Rank: 203rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 106th
- Last Game: W 82-54 vs Prairie View A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas Southern
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
5. Bethune-Cookman
- Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 18-10
- Overall Rank: 212th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 305th
- Last Game: W 80-76 vs Florida A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Grambling
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
6. Alabama A&M
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 257th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th
- Last Game: L 75-67 vs UAPB
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mississippi Valley State
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
7. Florida A&M
- Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 309th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 99th
- Last Game: L 80-76 vs Bethune-Cookman
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13
8. Alcorn State
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 321st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
- Last Game: L 74-46 vs Jackson State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11
9. Mississippi Valley State
- Current Record: 1-13 | Projected Record: 6-25
- Overall Rank: 335th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: L 57-54 vs Alabama State
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
10. Prairie View A&M
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 6-19
- Overall Rank: 338th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th
- Last Game: L 82-54 vs Grambling
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
11. Alabama State
- Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 1-28
- Overall Rank: 351st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th
- Last Game: W 57-54 vs Mississippi Valley State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UAPB
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
12. Texas Southern
- Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 1-27
- Overall Rank: 352nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 130th
- Last Game: L 64-45 vs Southern
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Grambling
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, January 8
