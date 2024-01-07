Tua Tagovailoa was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 18 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday). All of Tagovailoa's stats can be found on this page.

Tagovailoa's season stats include 4,451 passing yards (278.2 per game). He is 371-for-533 (69.6%), with 28 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions, and has 34 carries for 67 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Quad

Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Tagovailoa 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 371 533 69.6% 4,451 28 12 8.4 34 67 0

Tagovailoa Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chargers 28 45 466 3 1 5 5 0 Week 2 @Patriots 21 30 249 1 1 4 3 0 Week 3 Broncos 23 26 309 4 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bills 25 35 282 1 1 2 7 0 Week 5 Giants 22 30 308 2 2 2 6 0 Week 6 Panthers 21 31 262 3 0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Eagles 23 32 216 1 1 1 -3 0 Week 8 Patriots 30 45 324 3 1 6 8 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 21 34 193 1 0 2 7 0 Week 11 Raiders 28 39 325 2 1 2 6 0 Week 12 @Jets 21 30 243 1 2 2 1 0 Week 13 @Commanders 18 24 280 2 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Titans 23 33 240 0 0 3 15 0 Week 15 Jets 21 24 224 1 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Cowboys 24 37 293 1 0 2 -2 0 Week 17 @Ravens 22 38 237 2 2 2 14 0

