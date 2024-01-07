Will Tua Tagovailoa Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tua Tagovailoa was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 18 matchup with the Buffalo Bills (at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday). All of Tagovailoa's stats can be found on this page.
Tagovailoa's season stats include 4,451 passing yards (278.2 per game). He is 371-for-533 (69.6%), with 28 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions, and has 34 carries for 67 yards.
Tua Tagovailoa Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Quad
Week 18 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Tagovailoa 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|371
|533
|69.6%
|4,451
|28
|12
|8.4
|34
|67
|0
Tagovailoa Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|28
|45
|466
|3
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|21
|30
|249
|1
|1
|4
|3
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|23
|26
|309
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|25
|35
|282
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|22
|30
|308
|2
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|21
|31
|262
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|23
|32
|216
|1
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|Week 8
|Patriots
|30
|45
|324
|3
|1
|6
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|21
|34
|193
|1
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|28
|39
|325
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|21
|30
|243
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|18
|24
|280
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Titans
|23
|33
|240
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 15
|Jets
|21
|24
|224
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Cowboys
|24
|37
|293
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|22
|38
|237
|2
|2
|2
|14
|0
