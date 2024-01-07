Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a difficult matchup in Week 18 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), playing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are giving up the seventh-fewest passing yards in the league, 198.4 per game.

Tagovailoa leads Miami with 4,451 passing yards (278.2 per game) and a 69.6% completion rate (371-for-533). Tagovailoa has totaled 28 TD passes and 12 interceptions. Tagovailoa also has carried the ball 34 times for 67 yards, averaging up 4.2 yards per game.

Tagovailoa vs. the Bills

Tagovailoa vs the Bills (since 2021): 5 GP / 184 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 184 PASS YPG / PASS TD Buffalo has allowed two opposing players to record 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Bills have given up one or more passing TDs to 11 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least two touchdown passes to five quarterbacks in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Bills this season.

The pass defense of the Bills is allowing 198.4 yards per game this year, which ranks seventh in the NFL.

The Bills have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 17 this season (1.1 per game).

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Props vs. the Bills

Passing Yards: 265.5 (-115)

265.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-133)

Tagovailoa Passing Insights

Tagovailoa has topped his passing yards prop total in eight of 16 opportunities this year.

The Dolphins pass on 55.3% of their plays and run on 44.7%. They are first in NFL play in points scored.

Tagovailoa's 8.4 yards per attempt rank second in the league.

Tagovailoa has thrown for a touchdown in 15 of 16 games this year, with more than one TD pass eight times.

He has 50.9% of his team's 55 offensive touchdowns this season (28).

Tagovailoa has attempted 67 passes in the red zone (42.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Tua Tagovailoa Rushing Props vs the Bills

Rushing Yards: 5.5 (-115)

Tagovailoa Rushing Insights

Tagovailoa hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in eight of his 16 opportunities this season (50.0%).

Tagovailoa has no rushing touchdowns in 16 games this season.

He has nine red zone carries for 10.0% of the team share (his team runs on 57% of its plays in the red zone).

Tagovailoa's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 12/31/2023 Week 17 22-for-38 / 237 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/24/2023 Week 16 24-for-37 / 293 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/17/2023 Week 15 21-for-24 / 224 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 23-for-33 / 240 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 12/3/2023 Week 13 18-for-24 / 280 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

