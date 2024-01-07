In the Week 18 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Tua Tagovailoa score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tua Tagovailoa score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Tagovailoa has rushed for 67 yards on 34 carries (4.2 yards per game).

In 16 games, Tagovailoa has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Tua Tagovailoa Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chargers 28 45 466 3 1 5 5 0 Week 2 @Patriots 21 30 249 1 1 4 3 0 Week 3 Broncos 23 26 309 4 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bills 25 35 282 1 1 2 7 0 Week 5 Giants 22 30 308 2 2 2 6 0 Week 6 Panthers 21 31 262 3 0 1 0 0 Week 7 @Eagles 23 32 216 1 1 1 -3 0 Week 8 Patriots 30 45 324 3 1 6 8 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 21 34 193 1 0 2 7 0 Week 11 Raiders 28 39 325 2 1 2 6 0 Week 12 @Jets 21 30 243 1 2 2 1 0 Week 13 @Commanders 18 24 280 2 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Titans 23 33 240 0 0 3 15 0 Week 15 Jets 21 24 224 1 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Cowboys 24 37 293 1 0 2 -2 0 Week 17 @Ravens 22 38 237 2 2 2 14 0

