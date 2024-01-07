Tua Tagovailoa vs. Josh Allen in Week 18: Dolphins vs. Bills Preview, Stats
The January 7 matchup between the Buffalo Bills (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (11-5) will feature a battle between QBs Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa. Below, we highlight all of the stats and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's matchup.
Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Josh Allen Matchup
|Tua Tagovailoa
|2023 Stats
|Josh Allen
|16
|Games Played
|16
|69.6%
|Completion %
|65.6%
|4,451 (278.2)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,947 (246.7)
|28
|Touchdowns
|27
|12
|Interceptions
|16
|67 (4.2)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|457 (28.6)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|15
Other Matchup Previews
Tua Tagovailoa Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 263.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Bills Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Bills' defense has been clicking, as it ranks fourth in the league with 18.6 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 10th with 4,947 total yards allowed (309.2 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Buffalo's D has been very effective this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 3,175 total passing yards allowed (198.4 per game).
- Against the run, the Bills rank 15th in the NFL with 1,772 rushing yards allowed (110.8 per game) and 28th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.6).
- Defensively, Buffalo is 18th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 38.5%. It is 20th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 55.3%.
Josh Allen Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 243.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Dolphins Defensive Stats
