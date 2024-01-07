Tyreek Hill has a difficult matchup when his Miami Dolphins play the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Bills allow 198.4 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the league.

This season Hill has 112 grabs (on 158 targets) for a team-high 1,717 yards and 12 scores, averaging 114.5 yards per game.

Hill vs. the Bills

Hill vs the Bills (since 2021): 6 GP / 73.7 REC YPG / REC TD

6 GP / 73.7 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have surrendered a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 198.4 passing yards the Bills yield per game makes them the seventh-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this season, the Bills have given up 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks first in league play.

Tyreek Hill Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 92.5 (-115)

Hill Receiving Insights

In nine of 15 games this year, Hill has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hill has 29.3% of his team's target share (158 targets on 539 passing attempts).

He has 1,717 receiving yards on 158 targets to rank fifth in NFL play with 10.9 yards per target.

In 10 of 15 games this season, Hill has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

He has 12 total touchdowns this season (21.8% of his team's 55 offensive TDs).

With 22 red zone targets, Hill has been on the receiving end of 32.4% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 12/31/2023 Week 17 12 TAR / 6 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 12/24/2023 Week 16 14 TAR / 9 REC / 99 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 5 REC / 157 YDS / 2 TDs 2 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 9 REC / 102 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs

