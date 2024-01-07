Will Tyreek Hill Score a Touchdown Against the Bills in Week 18?
The Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills are slated to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tyreek Hill score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.
Will Tyreek Hill score a touchdown against the Bills?
Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Hill's team-high 1,717 yards receiving (114.5 per game) have come on 112 catches (158 targets), plus he has scored 12 TDs.
- In 10 of 15 games this year, Hill has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.
Tyreek Hill Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|15
|11
|215
|2
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Broncos
|11
|9
|157
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|5
|3
|58
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|9
|8
|181
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|10
|6
|163
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|15
|11
|88
|1
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|8
|112
|1
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|10
|8
|62
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|11
|10
|146
|1
|Week 12
|@Jets
|12
|9
|102
|1
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|7
|5
|157
|2
|Week 14
|Titans
|5
|4
|61
|0
|Week 16
|Cowboys
|14
|9
|99
|0
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|12
|6
|76
|0
