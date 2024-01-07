The Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills are slated to square off in a Week 18 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Tyreek Hill score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Hill's team-high 1,717 yards receiving (114.5 per game) have come on 112 catches (158 targets), plus he has scored 12 TDs.

In 10 of 15 games this year, Hill has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1 Week 8 Patriots 13 8 112 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 10 8 62 0 Week 11 Raiders 11 10 146 1 Week 12 @Jets 12 9 102 1 Week 13 @Commanders 7 5 157 2 Week 14 Titans 5 4 61 0 Week 16 Cowboys 14 9 99 0 Week 17 @Ravens 12 6 76 0

