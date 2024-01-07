Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 at Hard Rock Stadium, where they'll be up against Rasul Douglas and the Buffalo Bills defense. For more stats and analysis on the Dolphins pass catchers' matchup versus the Bills' pass defense, check out this article.

Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills 243.2 16.2 2 18 13.43

Tyreek Hill vs. Rasul Douglas Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill's 1,717 receiving yards (114.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 112 catches on 158 targets with 12 touchdowns.

Through the air, Miami has been driven by its passing offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 271.7 passing yards per game. It ranks fourth in passing TDs (29).

The Dolphins have been led by their offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 30.1 points per game. They also rank first in total yards (409.2 per game).

Miami ranks 19th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 33.7 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Dolphins have made 68 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 12th in the league. They throw the ball 43.0% of the time in the red zone.

Rasul Douglas & the Bills' Defense

Rasul Douglas has a team-high five interceptions to go along with 61 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and 14 passes defended.

In the air, Buffalo has given up 3,175 passing yards, or 198.4 per game -- that's the seventh-lowest total in the NFL.

The Bills are allowing the fourth-fewest points in the league, 18.6 per game.

Buffalo has allowed three players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Bills have given up a touchdown pass to 17 players this season.

Tyreek Hill vs. Rasul Douglas Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill Rasul Douglas Rec. Targets 158 72 Def. Targets Receptions 112 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.3 44 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1717 61 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 114.5 4.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 640 3.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 22 1.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 12 5 Interceptions

