Tyreek Hill vs. Rasul Douglas: Week 18 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins meet the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 at Hard Rock Stadium, where they'll be up against Rasul Douglas and the Buffalo Bills defense. For more stats and analysis on the Dolphins pass catchers' matchup versus the Bills' pass defense, check out this article.
Dolphins vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills
|243.2
|16.2
|2
|18
|13.43
Tyreek Hill vs. Rasul Douglas Insights
Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense
- Tyreek Hill's 1,717 receiving yards (114.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 112 catches on 158 targets with 12 touchdowns.
- Through the air, Miami has been driven by its passing offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 271.7 passing yards per game. It ranks fourth in passing TDs (29).
- The Dolphins have been led by their offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 30.1 points per game. They also rank first in total yards (409.2 per game).
- Miami ranks 19th in the NFL in pass rate, airing it out 33.7 times per contest.
- In the red zone, the Dolphins have made 68 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 12th in the league. They throw the ball 43.0% of the time in the red zone.
Rasul Douglas & the Bills' Defense
- Rasul Douglas has a team-high five interceptions to go along with 61 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and 14 passes defended.
- In the air, Buffalo has given up 3,175 passing yards, or 198.4 per game -- that's the seventh-lowest total in the NFL.
- The Bills are allowing the fourth-fewest points in the league, 18.6 per game.
- Buffalo has allowed three players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Bills have given up a touchdown pass to 17 players this season.
Tyreek Hill vs. Rasul Douglas Advanced Stats
|Tyreek Hill
|Rasul Douglas
|Rec. Targets
|158
|72
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|112
|14
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.3
|44
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1717
|61
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|114.5
|4.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|640
|3.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|22
|1.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|12
|5
|Interceptions
