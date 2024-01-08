NBA action on Monday includes the Houston Rockets (18-16) visiting Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat (20-15) at Kaseya Center, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Rockets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and Space City Home Network

BSSUN and Space City Home Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center

Bam Adebayo vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison

Stat Bam Adebayo Alperen Sengun Total Fantasy Pts 1046.4 1393 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.9 41 Fantasy Rank 17 21

Bam Adebayo vs. Alperen Sengun Insights

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Adebayo is putting up 22 points, 3.9 assists and 10.3 boards per game.

The Heat average 112.5 points per game (23rd in the league) while giving up 111.6 per outing (ninth in the NBA). They have a +31 scoring differential overall.

Miami ranks 26th in the league at 41.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 42.3 its opponents average.

The Heat make 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.3 on average.

Miami has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (seventh in NBA play), 1.3 fewer than the 13.8 it forces on average (ninth in the league).

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun's averages for the season are 21.4 points, 9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, making 53.7% of his shots from the field.

The Rockets put up 112.5 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 109.9 per outing (second in NBA). They have a +88 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Houston ranks sixth in the NBA at 44.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 more than the 43.8 its opponents average.

The Rockets knock down 12.6 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 37% rate (13th in NBA), compared to the 11.6 their opponents make, shooting 32.8% from deep.

Houston has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (seventh in NBA) while forcing 12.6 (22nd in league).

Bam Adebayo vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats

Stat Bam Adebayo Alperen Sengun Plus/Minus Per Game -1 3.3 Usage Percentage 27.9% 28% True Shooting Pct 57.2% 59.3% Total Rebound Pct 16.7% 15.3% Assist Pct 19.2% 27.1%

