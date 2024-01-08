Bam Adebayo vs. Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NBA action on Monday includes the Houston Rockets (18-16) visiting Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat (20-15) at Kaseya Center, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET.
Heat vs. Rockets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN and Space City Home Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Arena: Kaseya Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bam Adebayo vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Bam Adebayo
|Alperen Sengun
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1046.4
|1393
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|41.9
|41
|Fantasy Rank
|17
|21
Bam Adebayo vs. Alperen Sengun Insights
Bam Adebayo & the Heat
- Adebayo is putting up 22 points, 3.9 assists and 10.3 boards per game.
- The Heat average 112.5 points per game (23rd in the league) while giving up 111.6 per outing (ninth in the NBA). They have a +31 scoring differential overall.
- Miami ranks 26th in the league at 41.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 42.3 its opponents average.
- The Heat make 12.8 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.3 on average.
- Miami has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (seventh in NBA play), 1.3 fewer than the 13.8 it forces on average (ninth in the league).
Alperen Sengun & the Rockets
- Alperen Sengun's averages for the season are 21.4 points, 9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, making 53.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Rockets put up 112.5 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 109.9 per outing (second in NBA). They have a +88 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.
- Houston ranks sixth in the NBA at 44.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 more than the 43.8 its opponents average.
- The Rockets knock down 12.6 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 37% rate (13th in NBA), compared to the 11.6 their opponents make, shooting 32.8% from deep.
- Houston has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (seventh in NBA) while forcing 12.6 (22nd in league).
Bam Adebayo vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Bam Adebayo
|Alperen Sengun
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-1
|3.3
|Usage Percentage
|27.9%
|28%
|True Shooting Pct
|57.2%
|59.3%
|Total Rebound Pct
|16.7%
|15.3%
|Assist Pct
|19.2%
|27.1%
