Broward County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Broward County, Florida today, we've got you covered.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miramar High School at Cypress Bay High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Weston, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Hallandale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Hallandale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western High School at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stoneman Douglas High School at Hollywood Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J P Taravella High School at Fort Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
