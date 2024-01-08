Duncan Robinson plus his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 113-97 loss against the Suns, Robinson had four points.

We're going to examine Robinson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.2 12.6 Rebounds -- 2.6 2.4 Assists -- 3.1 3.5 PRA -- 19.9 18.5 PR -- 16.8 15 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.8



Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Rockets

Robinson is responsible for taking 11.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.5 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 22.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

Robinson's Heat average 99.7 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's slowest with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.9 points per game, the Rockets are the second-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Rockets are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 43.8 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets allow 23.6 assists per game, best in the NBA.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Rockets are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2022 24 8 3 1 2 0 0

