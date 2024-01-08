On Monday, January 8, 2024, the Miami Heat (18-12) take the court against the Houston Rockets (15-12) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and Space City Home Network.

Heat vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 8

Monday, January 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSUN, Space City Home Network

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo puts up 22.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.0 block.

Jaime Jaquez puts up 13.7 points, 3.9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Duncan Robinson averages 15.1 points, 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 44.9% from downtown with 3.2 made treys per game.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 3.7 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kevin Love averages 9.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun is putting up 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's also draining 53.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Rockets are getting 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this season.

Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while posting 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Rockets are receiving 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Jalen Green this year.

The Rockets are receiving 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Dillon Brooks this year.

Heat vs. Rockets Stat Comparison

Heat Rockets 113.4 Points Avg. 111.6 111.9 Points Allowed Avg. 107.7 47.3% Field Goal % 46.1% 39.5% Three Point % 36.2%

