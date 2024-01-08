Heat vs. Rockets January 8 Tickets & Start Time
On Monday, January 8, 2024, the Miami Heat (18-12) take the court against the Houston Rockets (15-12) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and Space City Home Network.
Heat vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, Space City Home Network
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo puts up 22.0 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.0 block.
- Jaime Jaquez puts up 13.7 points, 3.9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Duncan Robinson averages 15.1 points, 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field and 44.9% from downtown with 3.2 made treys per game.
- Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 3.7 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Kevin Love averages 9.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun is putting up 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's also draining 53.3% of his shots from the floor.
- The Rockets are getting 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this season.
- Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while posting 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Rockets are receiving 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Jalen Green this year.
- The Rockets are receiving 13.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Dillon Brooks this year.
Heat vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Rockets
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|111.6
|111.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.7
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|46.1%
|39.5%
|Three Point %
|36.2%
