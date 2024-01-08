The Miami Heat (20-15) take the court against the Houston Rockets (18-16) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and Space City Home Network. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.

Heat vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -4.5 217.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

In 21 of 35 games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 217.5 points.

The average point total in Miami's matchups this year is 224, 6.5 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 16-19-0 record against the spread.

This season, Miami has been favored 19 times and won 14, or 73.7%, of those games.

This season, Miami has won five of its seven games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs Rockets Additional Info

Heat vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 21 60% 112.5 225 111.6 221.5 222.4 Rockets 18 52.9% 112.5 225 109.9 221.5 222.4

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total four times.

Against the spread, Miami has fared worse at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and 11 times in 20 road games.

The Heat score just 2.6 more points per game (112.5) than the Rockets allow (109.9).

When Miami totals more than 109.9 points, it is 14-8 against the spread and 17-5 overall.

Heat vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Heat and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 16-19 1-6 16-19 Rockets 22-12 8-5 14-20

Heat vs. Rockets Point Insights

Heat Rockets 112.5 Points Scored (PG) 112.5 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 14-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-8 17-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-10 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 109.9 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 10-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-2 12-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 16-4

