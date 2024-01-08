The Miami Heat (20-15) take the court against the Houston Rockets (18-16) as 4.5-point favorites on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and Space City Home Network. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.

Heat vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -4.5 217.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • In 21 of 35 games this season, Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 217.5 points.
  • The average point total in Miami's matchups this year is 224, 6.5 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Heat have compiled a 16-19-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Miami has been favored 19 times and won 14, or 73.7%, of those games.
  • This season, Miami has won five of its seven games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Heat vs Rockets Additional Info

Heat vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 21 60% 112.5 225 111.6 221.5 222.4
Rockets 18 52.9% 112.5 225 109.9 221.5 222.4

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Heat have gone over the total four times.
  • Against the spread, Miami has fared worse at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and 11 times in 20 road games.
  • The Heat score just 2.6 more points per game (112.5) than the Rockets allow (109.9).
  • When Miami totals more than 109.9 points, it is 14-8 against the spread and 17-5 overall.

Heat vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Heat and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 16-19 1-6 16-19
Rockets 22-12 8-5 14-20

Heat vs. Rockets Point Insights

Heat Rockets
112.5
Points Scored (PG)
 112.5
23
NBA Rank (PPG)
 23
14-8
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 11-8
17-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 9-10
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.9
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
10-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-2
12-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 16-4

