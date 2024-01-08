Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Rockets on January 8, 2024
The Miami Heat host the Houston Rockets at Kaseya Center on Monday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bam Adebayo, Alperen Sengun and others in this game.
Heat vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|23.5 (Over: -114)
|11.5 (Over: +106)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
- The 23.5-point total set for Adebayo on Monday is 1.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (11.5).
- Adebayo has averaged 3.9 assists per game this year, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).
Jaime Jaquez Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -149)
|1.5 (Over: +190)
- The 13.7 points Jaime Jaquez scores per game are 0.8 less than his prop total on Monday (14.5).
- He grabs 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Monday.
- Jaquez's assists average -- 2.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Monday's over/under (2.5).
- He 1.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Monday.
Duncan Robinson Props
|PTS
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: +100)
|2.5 (Over: -104)
- Monday's prop bet for Duncan Robinson is 12.5 points, 1.7 fewer than his season average.
- Robinson's three three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.
NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets
Alperen Sengun Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|21.5 (Over: -128)
|8.5 (Over: -135)
|3.5 (Over: -169)
- Sengun's 21.4 points per game are 0.1 less than Monday's over/under.
- He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).
- Sengun's assist average -- 5.1 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).
Fred VanVleet Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: -122)
|7.5 (Over: -132)
|2.5 (Over: -175)
- Monday's over/under for Fred VanVleet is 16.5 points. That's 0.6 fewer than his season average of 17.1.
- He has grabbed 3.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).
- VanVleet's year-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is 1.0 higher than Monday's assist over/under (7.5).
- VanVleet has knocked down three three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
