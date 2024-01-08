The Miami Heat host the Houston Rockets at Kaseya Center on Monday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Bam Adebayo, Alperen Sengun and others in this game.

Heat vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and Space City Home Network

BSSUN and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 11.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +122)

The 23.5-point total set for Adebayo on Monday is 1.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 10.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (11.5).

Adebayo has averaged 3.9 assists per game this year, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: +190)

The 13.7 points Jaime Jaquez scores per game are 0.8 less than his prop total on Monday (14.5).

He grabs 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Jaquez's assists average -- 2.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Monday's over/under (2.5).

He 1.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Duncan Robinson Props

PTS 3PM 12.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Monday's prop bet for Duncan Robinson is 12.5 points, 1.7 fewer than his season average.

Robinson's three three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -128) 8.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -169)

Sengun's 21.4 points per game are 0.1 less than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).

Sengun's assist average -- 5.1 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: -175)

Monday's over/under for Fred VanVleet is 16.5 points. That's 0.6 fewer than his season average of 17.1.

He has grabbed 3.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's year-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is 1.0 higher than Monday's assist over/under (7.5).

VanVleet has knocked down three three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.