Marion County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Marion County, Florida today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seven Rivers Christian School at Meadowbrook Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Ocala, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ocala Christian Academy at Altamonte Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.