Santa Rosa County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Santa Rosa County, Florida today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laurel Hill High School at Central High School - Milton
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Milton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Rosa Christian School at West Florida Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Milton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 8
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
